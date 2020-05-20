You are now visiting the Philips lighting website. A localized version is available for you.
Continue
Philips Lighting
For professionals
For consumers
More from us
Products
Products
Lighting products
Lighting products
Product catalog
Indoor luminaires
Outdoor luminaires
LED Lamps and Tubes
LED Electronics
Conventional lamps and tubes
Lighting electronics
Lighting controls
Consumer lighting
Specialist applications
Specialist applications
UV-C disinfection
Aquaculture
Digital projection
Entertainment
Horticulture
Special lighting
Solar lighting
Highlighted products
Highlighted products
CoreLine
LED lamps
LED tube
Ledinaire
Metronomis LED
TrueForce
Interact Ready
MasterConnect
Support
Support
Service tag
Installer program
EU ecodesign regulation
Phase out product documentation
Application areas
Application areas
Public Spaces applications
Public Spaces applications
Roads & streets
Tunnels
Arena & stadiums
Recreational sports
Parks & plazas
Airports
Office and industry applications
Office and industry applications
Office
Industry
Parking
Healthcare
Retail and hospitality applications
Retail and hospitality applications
Food & large retail
Fashion
Petrol & convenience stores
Hospitality
Services
Services
Lighting services
Financial services
Inspiration
Inspiration
Inspiration
Inspiration
Case studies
Lighting Technology
Urban inspiration
Luminous magazine
Pioneers of light
Co-creation
Beyond illumination
Beyond illumination
What is Connected Lighting?
Education
Education
Education
Education
Lighting Academy
Support & Contact
Support & Contact
Purchase
Purchase
Installer Program
Partners
Specifiers
MyLighting (login)
Where to buy
Support
Support
Tools
FAQs
Warranty and legislation
Service tag
Connect
Connect
Contact us
Events
For professionals
For consumers
More from us
GLOBAL
...
Home
Suggestions
Oops
There appears to be
no lighting in here
Take me back to the Philips Lighting homepage
Maybe you were looking for one of these pages
Products
Use our productfinder
Cases
Get inspired by our cases
Contact
Contact us